The Beatles’ Indian adventure in Rishikesh

“Let it be. Prophetic, Paul McCartney’s words are painted on the wall of a meditation room overgrown with vegetation and the rays of the sun. Over time, the window panes shattered, the roof disappeared, and the paints flaked. Nature has taken back its rights and graffiti artists have adorned the chipped plaster with graffiti and murals in tribute to the Beatles. A peaceful and poetic beauty envelops this abandoned hermitage, which covers 7.5 hectares and overlooks the Ganges and the holy city of Rishikesh, on the foothills of the Himalay …

Article

reserved for subscribers