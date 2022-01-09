The best albums and live music to hear in 2022: Abba Voyage, Kendrick Lamar, and Liam Gallagher at Knebworth.

From Glastonbury’s postponed 50th anniversary bash to Cardi B’s second album, i previews the year’s biggest musical events.

Were we not supposed to get a new Kendrick Lamar album the year he was announced as a Glastonbury headliner? Unfortunately, 2020 worked its terrible magic on us, and we were robbed of both an amazing show and whatever album he had ready to go.

But 2022 seems like a good time for a new album, given that we’ve been waiting patiently for five years (his last release was 2017’s DAMN).

With everything that’s going on in the world, we need Kendrick Lamar now more than ever.

Charli XCX’s previous releases have ranged from the avant-garde pop mixtapes Number 1 Angel and Pop 2 to the more sedate, mainstream Charli and the lockdown album How I’m Feeling Now, so it’s difficult to predict what to expect from her new album.

Knowing Charli, however, this will be an exciting mix of killer pop hooks, bolshy lyricism, and club-baiting beats.

Check out “Good Ones,” the first single, and “New Shapes,” a throwback to the 1980s.

It must be time for Cardi B to release a new album.

We’ve only gotten a few singles from her since Invasion of Privacy in 2018 – she’s been busy having two babies and surviving a pandemic since then – but the signs are promising.

“I have two kids, my daughter is in school now, and I have, like, a lot of jobs now,” she told fans on Instagram Live in December.

“I’m in a lot of positions, which takes up a lot of my time, and on top of that, I have to put out this album next year,” Cardi says.

Abba didn’t perform many live shows as a band, but they’re making up for it with Abba Voyage, a digital concert experience featuring the Swedes’ avatars and a 10-piece live band.

The avant-garde pop show will be staged at Abba Arena in London, which will open on May 27.

The Great Escape in Brighton is the place to go if you’re looking for a new musical to watch.

