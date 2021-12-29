The best baby names to choose in 2022 based on your due date

The best baby names to choose in 2022, according to your due date

Choose a name that fits your baby’s zodiac sign perfectly.

If you’re expecting a baby in the new year, you might be having trouble deciding on a name.

Traditional names like Archie and Olivia have risen in popularity among parents in recent years.

But what if you decide to name your child after the month in which they were born?

The Nappy Gurus, an eco-friendly nappy manufacturer, has revealed the best astrology-based names.

According to the Liverpool Echo, these are the best baby names for 2022, based on your baby’s star sign.

Aquarians are known for their optimism and self-reliance, as well as their intelligence.

Michah, Conrad, Zephyr, Angus, and Dominic are some of the boy names that have been suggested.

Elenor, Aura, Verity, and Alicia are examples of girl names.

People born under the sign of Pisces are known for their inner strength and empathy.

Austin, Calum, Solomon, Pax, and Rahim are examples of boy names.

Charisma, Margot, Felicity, Beatrice, and Helena are examples of girl names.

Aries are competitive, ambitious, and their names are often bold and brave.

Liam, Ethan, Wyatt, Alexander, and Ryan are some of the boy names that have been suggested.

Chloe, Enya, Marcella, Andrea, and Briana are some girl names that have been suggested.

Known for his dependability and inventiveness.

Holden, Dillion, Rani, Ethan, and Damon are some suggested boy names.

Jemima, Frida, Hermione, and Kesia are examples of girl names.

Gemini baby names are often associated with intelligence and skill.

Omari, Bayu, Bryce, Dexter, and Clark are some names for boys that have been suggested.

Cheyenne, Agatha, Sophie, Saffi, and Sage are some suggested girl names.

Compassion-themed baby names would be appropriate for the Cancer zodiac sign.

Granger, William, Ellis, Henry, and Alistair are examples of boy names.

Luna, Darya, Ramona, and Adele are some suggested names for girls.

The zodiac sign of Leo is also known as the ‘Lion,’ and its associated names have ‘godly’ connotations.

Rodick, Ari, Hayden, and Rex are some suggestions for boys’ names.

Leoni, Audrey, Matilda, Raina, and Viva are some suggested girl names.

A steadfast and gentle zodiac sign.

Milo, Seb, Warrick, and Frederick are some boy names that have been suggested.

Graciela, Winnie, Adara, Ciara, and Serena are some girl names that have been suggested.

If you have a Libra child, you may notice that they are peaceful and gracious.

Lennon, Guthrie, Justin, and Basil are some recommended boy names.

Lyra, Dianna, Venus, and Ziva are examples of female names.

Scorpio is the feistiest star sign, known for its passion and stubbornness.

Xander, Ford, Duncan, and Fergus are some boy names to consider.

Haven, Erica, Case, Astrid, and Delany are some of the girl names that have been suggested.

