The best Boxing Day walks in my area: 32 festive family strolls across England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland.

Wildlife, winter lights, seaside air, mountainous majesty, and more can all be found on these walks.

Large views are ideal for…

In 2022, the National Trail of the Yorkshire Wolds will celebrate its 40th anniversary.

Mark the occasion with an 8-kilometer circuit starting from Huggate, the highest village on the Wolds.

This easy-to-follow trail offers views of York Minster, the Humber Bridge, and Flamborough Lighthouse.

None

Ice cream is the best.

Rodborough Common in the Cotswolds can be blustery.

The views down the Golden Valley, a visit to the Dog Walkers’ Christmas Tree (which remembers passed-away pets), and a stop at the family-run Winstones Ice Cream Factory, open all year and currently serving special festive flavours, make an 8-10km hike here worthwhile.

None

Frozen falls are the best.

Trace the flow of one of the UK’s highest waterfalls on a brisk 4.5-kilometer out-and-back through the Grey Mare’s Tail Nature Reserve.

Walk along the Moffat Water Valley and up to Loch Skeen, the Southern Uplands’ highest natural loch, from its dramatic 60m drop – which sometimes freezes in winter – to its origins.

None

Wildlife is best for…

Enjoy fantastic birding within striking distance of the capital by strolling along a fascinating section of the Grand Union Canal and around Tring Reservoirs.

Locks, bridges, and a plethora of overwintering wildfowl can all be found on a 9-kilometer circuit.

Bring binoculars.

None

Christmas history is best for…

This moderate 5km South Devon circular from Watcombe Beach takes you past sheltered coves, the pretty thatched village of Maidencombe, coastal woodland, and festive history – you’ll pass Orestone Manor, which was once the home of artist J C Horsley, who was commissioned to design the first Christmas card in 1840.

Also keep an eye out for seals and dolphins.

None

It’s best for… easy peaks.

Make a 12.5-kilometer largely-level loop around lovely Loch Muick in Cairngorms National Park to be surrounded by snowy mountains without the effort of climbing them.

In the snow, look for deer, grouse, and red squirrels, and take a detour to the waterfalls behind the loch-side Glas-allt-Shiel House (built for Queen Victoria).

None

Starling sightings are the best.

The starling murmurations, when enormous flocks of starlings dance in the sky before descending to their roosts, are the most spectacular part of winter birding.

The 2.4-kilometer Visitor Trail is a great place to start.

