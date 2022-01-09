The best classical and opera to see in 2022: Nicola Benedetti, Barbara Hannigan, and Bryn Terfel

The best classical and opera singers to see in 2022 are Nicola Benedetti, Barbara Hannigan, and Bryn Terfel.

From Glyndebourne’s Alcina to Jenfa’s Elizabeth Llewellyn, i’s classical music critic picks the best concerts and opera to see this year.

The Barbican and its resident band, the London Symphony Orchestra, have a promising season planned, with Barbara Hannigan, a charismatic Canadian soprano and conductor, at the helm.

Her performances begin on the rostrum with a musical evocation of 1930s New York and Paris by Copland, Rosenthal, and Kurt Weill, followed by two performances of Poulenc’s La Voix Humaine, which deals with love, jealousy, and suicide.From 17 February, Barbican, London

Katie Mitchell’s acclaimed staging of Leo Janáek’s small-town tragedy returns with its gut-wrenching emotional sweep.

The title role is sung by soprano Elizabeth Llewellyn, who is currently on the rise, with rival lovers Peter Berger and Peter Auty.

The show will tour to Bristol and five other cities after its debut in Cardiff. 5-18 Mar, Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff, then touring to 10 May

Deborah Warner’s production of Billy Budd was filled with desolate tenderness, so there are high hopes for her production of Britten’s other nautical tragedy.

Allan Clayton, Bryn Terfel, Jacques Imbrailo, and the great John Tomlinson lead the cast. 17-31 Mar, Royal Opera House, London

The annual jamboree on the windswept Suffolk coast, founded by Benjamin Britten in 1948, has always been known for its new music.

This year’s festival features a plethora of world premieres and an impressive cast of performers led by Nicola Benedetti, but its unique selling point is the way in which audiences are encouraged to participate.3 to 26 June

This festival takes place on Fife’s fishing coast in “improved” venues such as village churches, a barn, and scenic open-air locations.

The concert will feature top pianists Elisabeth Leonskaja, Pavel Kolesnikov, and Boris Giltburg, as well as the excellent Elias and Pavel Haas Quartets.

There’s no better place to see this Baroque masterpiece set on an enchanted isle than Glyndebourne, which is an enchanted isle in and of itself.

Glyndebourne Festival Opera presents Handel’s madly complicated tale of interlocking jealousies, disguises, and deceptions, with a stellar cast led by coloratura soprano Jane Archibald in the title role.

Nicola Benedetti, Barbara Hannigan and Bryn Terfel: the best classical and opera to see in 2022