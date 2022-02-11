The best days to find love in 2022, according to a psychic – with romance written in the stars

Inbaal Honigman is adamant that astrology can be used to help us find love, with September 10th being the most romantic day predicted.

Some of the most romantic days in this year’s calendar have been identified by a psychic who uses spiritual and planetary forces to predict the most successful days for finding love.

Inbaal Honigman, 47, is a firm believer in the power of concentrating thoughts to manifest desired events – a process known as’manifesting.’ She claims that key dates for romance are written in the stars.

And, according to Inbaal, who lives with her husband and four children in Holmfirth, West Yorkshire, and first offered her services at a psychic fair when she was 25, looking for new love under the new moon is highly recommended.

“New moons are a really important time of the month because they symbolise new beginnings,” she explained. “If you’re seeing someone for the first time, you’ll skew the odds slightly in your favor by planning it around the new moon.”

“Every month, we’re in a different sign, so this month’s new moon is in Aquarius.

“Because Aquarius is a sign associated with intellectual pursuits, if you’re planning a first date for the Aquarius new moon, which falls on February 1, skew it even more in your favor by going to the opera or a museum.”

Inbaal, who is originally from Israel, claims she grew up in a family without strong religious beliefs.

“However, it wasn’t until I was 20 and had left Israel that I discovered tarot cards.

People constantly ask me to prove my abilities and request readings, and my family and friends were initially skeptical.

The proof, on the other hand, is in what has happened since then.

Inbaal began offering tarot readings and became a psychic in 2000 after honing her craft.

She is now a regular guest on daytime television and believes that astrology can help us find love.

Full moons, for example, are a good sign for people who are in committed relationships.

“The full moon is a time for a relationship that is already established, such as planning a trip together or moving in together,” she explained.

“One of the most well-known zodiac signs is Pisces.

