The best European city breaks to visit in 2022 are listed below.

The best European city break destinations to visit in 2022 are listed below.

These cities, ranging from France to Slovenia, are ripe for discovery.

Looking for some travel ideas for 2022?

Time Out has released its top city break recommendations for Europe, highlighting destinations that are primed for a comeback after the pandemic halted tourism.

“For the past 18 months, travelers have largely explored closer to home, with trips to the countryside particularly popular, but in 2022, we’re predicting that the city break will triumph,” says Caroline McGinn, global editor-in-chief of Time Out.

These cities are ready to welcome you, whether it’s for cozy winter weekends or sunny summer getaways.

Arles is known for being the home of Vincent van Gogh, who painted one of his famous sunflower series there.

The city will host the Les Rencontres de la Photographie festival, the Carrières des Lumières immersive art experience, and a variety of exhibitions in the new LUMA arts district, which is located on the Rhone River in the south of France.

The second-largest city in the Czech Republic, overlooked by Spilberk Castle and the historic Cathedral of St Peter and Paul, has undergone a modern makeover in recent years.

Several former manufacturing buildings will reopen to the public in 2022 as part of the Industrial Project, and the notorious former prison Kaznice will be redeveloped.

Kaunas, known for its modernist architecture, has been named European Capital of Culture 2022 and will host exhibitions by Marina Abramovi, Yoko Ono, and William Kentridge, among others.

Grab a Modernist’s Guide to Kaunas (free online or at the Tourist Information Centre) and set out on foot to discover the city’s many outstanding structures.

The Hans Christian Andersen Museum, which opened in December and celebrates the life and works of the beloved fairy-tale author, is the newest jewel in Odense’s cultural crown.

The Danish Railway Museum is located in Denmark’s third-largest city, which is only 90 minutes by train from the capital Copenhagen. A new light railway will connect the picturesque old town and newer neighborhoods in 2022.

Ljubljana is already a firm favorite among European city breakers, and in 2022, it will host Velo-City, the annual World Cycling Summit, with free bike rentals in the city center.

With the return, culture vultures will have plenty to eat.

