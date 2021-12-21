The best photos from ten years of people sharing their strange spare rooms where they spent Christmas as a family.

The best photos from ten years of people sharing the odd spare rooms where they spent their family Christmas.
The Christmas photos people share with @rhodri have become an annual ritual, with 44-year-old men sleeping in Peppa Pig bedspreads and adults wondering if they’ll be crushed by piles of jigsaw puzzles collapsing overnight.
I sat in bed ten years ago this week, scrolling through Twitter, a repulsive habit that, despite being a decade older and a decade wiser, I still haven’t managed to kick.
In my never-ending search for validation and acceptance, I took a photo of the duvet I was sleeping under – daintily patterned with handfuls of wildflowers – with an old teddy and a penguin wearing a graduate’s mortarboard staring at me in the background at 12.37 a.m. on Christmas Day.
“I believe it is time for a photo meme of grown adults in single beds, at their parents’ house,” I wrote on Twitter.
People began sending me pictures of their own in the early hours of the morning, featuring a satin duvet cover or an unsightly ironing board propped up in the corner.
From these humble beginnings, (hashtag)duvetknowitschristmas has grown into a social media behemoth.
This thing has taken over my Christmas Eve now.
I start sifting through the hundreds of pictures of people’s sleeping arrangements that accumulate in my timeline around 8 p.m., some gaudy, some austere, some claustrophobic, but all undeniably festive.
Threadbare blankets (and a cat) atop stress-free recliners.
In the freezing utility rooms, airbeds are slung.
Uncles who have been drinking and snoring.
I’m sure you understand.
It is then my responsibility to present them to an eager audience.
Last year, I tried to watch Doctor Zhivago while retweeting and commenting on Twitter, but it didn’t work out.
My attention is drawn to these duvets.
They’ve become as much a part of my Christmas as the Charlie Brown Christmas album and indigestion medication.
I believe a photo meme of grown adults in single beds in their parents’ house is in order. pic.twitter.commZVB29LD
Other people’s Christmases have included it as well.
Every year, they show their enthusiasm for it by flocking to my website in droves to watch what’s going on, and then promptly unfollowing me when it’s all over, which is reasonable.
I’ve had ten years to think about the appeal of this thing, and I’m still thinking about it.
I think it’s time for a photo meme of grown adults in single beds in their parents’ house. pic.twitter.com/mZVB29LD
— Rhodri Marsden (@rhodri) December 25, 2011
@rhodri I am 44 years old. And single. pic.twitter.com/L2DCOOxA
— Sean Hughes (@SeanWHughes) December 25, 2012
This one’s for @rhodri. I’m basically in storage. #singlebedspic.twitter.com/TGAAAjOlpU
— Alex Wall ????♀️ (@alexandra_wall) December 25, 2013
@rhodri My mum deemed this under-desk affair ‘fine’ for my 12-year-old nephew ???? pic.twitter.com/9M3TrmcSlM
— Jane ???????? (@Bristol_Jane) December 24, 2015
@rhodri Also in ‘the office’. Equations thrown in for free. #itsbeginningtolookalotlikechristmaspic.twitter.com/hzhwTNdlvj
— Simon T (@FranksMildYears) December 24, 2014
@rhodri Guantanamo theme here complete with bare interrogation bulb. pic.twitter.com/3Mj6BDvO0a
— Mark Hopkinson (@hellohoperator) December 25, 2015
This will be the view from my bed tomorrow @rhodri. I’m going to have night terrors, aren’t I? pic.twitter.com/5q5y6UAV8z
— matt (@RobboRobson21) December 24, 2016
@rhodri I’ve turfed my sister & her husband out of their bed, they’re sleeping here. pic.twitter.com/hn3g4HKHU1
— Helen Smallwood (@Helenfsmallwood) December 25, 2014
@rhodri back in the cybermen’s serial killer cellar again (‘Welcome to the Cellar’ it says on the wall) pic.twitter.com/3r1HA4ZSK9
— Tobias Sturt (@skelington) December 24, 2016
@rhodri I’m in bed, look how many jigsaws I can see… pic.twitter.com/nFXBe93LPK
— Fiona Fairbairn (@IsSheFiona) December 24, 2014
My poem Duvet know it’s Christmas?
Twas the night before Christmas, and throughout the land
The sleeping arrangements were carefully planned
Down in the kitchen, a picturesque scene
A mattress, a pillow, a washing machine
A living room crammed with all manner of junk
A rickety ladder leads up to a bunk
And soon we’ll be quietly snoozing away
Under duvets sent straight from Guantanamo Bay
For husband and wife, you may now rest your heads
On two very separate single twin beds
Will the world’s thinnest mattress be brought out for me?
Or a sofa, the biggest you ever did see?
They call this an “office”, though I’m not sure why
With hundreds of jigsaws piled up to the sky
Fitness equipment, not used any more,
Treadmills, cross trainers, punchbags galore
For adults who’ve been good: a Spiderman car!
And for those who have not, an old synth or guitar
This story of Christmastime rarely gets told,
Of freezing conservatories, bitterly cold
But that’s how the Wheel of Fortune does spin
When there’s only just enough room at the inn
A spare room decked out like a bone china plate
A disgruntled cat as your brand-new roommate
A bulb with no shade from the ceiling does hang
In a bleak-looking prison of lemon meringue
A fatal chintz overdose, colours that clash,
Precarious wall plates that threaten to smash
But without these things, Yuletide just isn’t the same,
Thomas The Tank shouldn’t cause any shame
Duvet know it’s Christmas? Of course we do, right?
Happy Christmas to all, and to all a goodnight.