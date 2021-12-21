The best photos from ten years of people sharing their strange spare rooms where they spent Christmas as a family.

The best photos from ten years of people sharing the odd spare rooms where they spent their family Christmas.

The Christmas photos people share with @rhodri have become an annual ritual, with 44-year-old men sleeping in Peppa Pig bedspreads and adults wondering if they’ll be crushed by piles of jigsaw puzzles collapsing overnight.

I sat in bed ten years ago this week, scrolling through Twitter, a repulsive habit that, despite being a decade older and a decade wiser, I still haven’t managed to kick.

In my never-ending search for validation and acceptance, I took a photo of the duvet I was sleeping under – daintily patterned with handfuls of wildflowers – with an old teddy and a penguin wearing a graduate’s mortarboard staring at me in the background at 12.37 a.m. on Christmas Day.

“I believe it is time for a photo meme of grown adults in single beds, at their parents’ house,” I wrote on Twitter.

People began sending me pictures of their own in the early hours of the morning, featuring a satin duvet cover or an unsightly ironing board propped up in the corner.

From these humble beginnings, (hashtag)duvetknowitschristmas has grown into a social media behemoth.

This thing has taken over my Christmas Eve now.

I start sifting through the hundreds of pictures of people’s sleeping arrangements that accumulate in my timeline around 8 p.m., some gaudy, some austere, some claustrophobic, but all undeniably festive.

Threadbare blankets (and a cat) atop stress-free recliners.

In the freezing utility rooms, airbeds are slung.

Uncles who have been drinking and snoring.

I’m sure you understand.

It is then my responsibility to present them to an eager audience.

Last year, I tried to watch Doctor Zhivago while retweeting and commenting on Twitter, but it didn’t work out.

My attention is drawn to these duvets.

They’ve become as much a part of my Christmas as the Charlie Brown Christmas album and indigestion medication.

I believe a photo meme of grown adults in single beds in their parents’ house is in order. pic.twitter.commZVB29LD

Other people’s Christmases have included it as well.

Every year, they show their enthusiasm for it by flocking to my website in droves to watch what’s going on, and then promptly unfollowing me when it’s all over, which is reasonable.

I’ve had ten years to think about the appeal of this thing, and I’m still thinking about it.

@rhodri My mum deemed this under-desk affair ‘fine’ for my 12-year-old nephew ???? pic.twitter.com/9M3TrmcSlM — Jane ???????? (@Bristol_Jane) December 24, 2015

@rhodri Guantanamo theme here complete with bare interrogation bulb. pic.twitter.com/3Mj6BDvO0a — Mark Hopkinson (@hellohoperator) December 25, 2015

This will be the view from my bed tomorrow @rhodri. I’m going to have night terrors, aren’t I? pic.twitter.com/5q5y6UAV8z — matt (@RobboRobson21) December 24, 2016

@rhodri I’ve turfed my sister & her husband out of their bed, they’re sleeping here. pic.twitter.com/hn3g4HKHU1 — Helen Smallwood (@Helenfsmallwood) December 25, 2014

@rhodri back in the cybermen’s serial killer cellar again (‘Welcome to the Cellar’ it says on the wall) pic.twitter.com/3r1HA4ZSK9 — Tobias Sturt (@skelington) December 24, 2016

@rhodri I’m in bed, look how many jigsaws I can see… pic.twitter.com/nFXBe93LPK — Fiona Fairbairn (@IsSheFiona) December 24, 2014