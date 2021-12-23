The best time to book a summer vacation is in January; here are some great deals.

The best time to book a summer vacation is in January, and here are some fantastic deals.

The first Saturday of the year, dubbed “Sunshine Saturday” by the travel industry, is one of the busiest days for vacation reservations.

Making a holiday reservation during the holiday season is one of the busiest times of the year.

The first Saturday of the year, dubbed “Sunshine Saturday” by the travel industry, is when TUI in the United Kingdom books the most vacations for the year.

Other tour operators and booking sites have also reported an increase in business.

This booking behavior immediately following the holiday break is easy to explain psychologically.

The Christmas cheer has worn off, the workweek is approaching, and the sky is usually a shade of grey.

The winter blues are most likely to strike around this time.

To combat it, think of warmer things, like the sun and the beach, and plan a summer vacation.

Many families use the holidays to finalize their travel plans for the coming year.

Here are some of the available deals:

Saint Lucia

Sovereign is offering a seven-night BandB stay at the four-star Windjammer Landing Villa Beach Resort for £1,295 per person, which is a saving of up to £1001 per couple.

Return flights from Gatwick Airport in London are included in the price, as well as complimentary private airport transfers.

Price is based on departures in May 2022.

Greece

From £825 per person for a seven-night half-board stay at the five-star Villa Costa in Kefalonia, a saving of £511 per couple.

Return flights from Gatwick Airport in London are included in the price, as well as complimentary private airport transfers.

Based on departures in May of 2022.

Portugal

From £875 per person for seven nights of half-board at the five-star Anantara Vilamoura Algarve Resort, saving up to £708 per couple.

Return flights from London Gatwick are included in the price, as are complimentary private airport transfers.

The price is based on departures in May 2022.

Corfu

From £659 per person for a seven-night half-board stay at the five-star Domes of Corfu, couples can save up to £422.

Return flights from London Gatwick are included in the price, as well as complimentary private airport transfers.

Based on departures in April of 2022.

Sardinia

Citalia is offering a seven-night half-board stay at the four-star Hotel Bouganville for £4295, saving up to £2,627 per person.

