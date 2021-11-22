The best way to sleep on a plane is revealed by a flight attendant – but passengers will not like you for it.

The best way to sleep on a plane is revealed by a flight attendant – but passengers will hate you for it.

FOR MOST TRAVELERS, SLEEPING ON A FLIGHT IS DIFFICULT.

Flight attendants with thousands of miles on the clock have discovered the best way to get some rest.

Bella Sapsworth, a former Emirates flight attendant, shared her tips for getting forty winks on long-haul flights.

Her advice, on the other hand, is likely to make you unpopular among your fellow travelers.

“Recline your seat,” she instructed the Metro.

You paid for a reclining seat, so make the most of it!”

While most airlines provide reclining seats, the passengers behind you are likely to be irritated.

But, according to Judi James, it’s not our fault – the airline is to blame for our bad behavior, not us.

“It’s the designer’s fault because the chairs are designed to recline,” she told Sun Online Travel.

“Because this appears to give the airline permission to recline, we immediately disregard etiquette and assume it is our right to do so – because that is what this chair does.”

It’s giving us free reign to be obnoxious.”

According to health experts, however, you shouldn’t recline your seat all the way because this isn’t the best way to sleep.

The most conducive position for snoozing in economy, according to Andrew Lawrence, president of the Chiropractors Association of Australia, is only “slightly reclined.”

“When we’re sitting upright and awake, the pelvis – specifically the ischia or the hard bony things we sit on – and the area where the spine and pelvis meet are under the greatest pressure,” Andrew told Escape.

“However, the neck bears the brunt of the pressure while we sleep.”

“The best position for reclining is about halfway,” he continued, “because it helps to keep the head in place while avoiding too much backward pressure on the hips.”

However, double-check before reclining your seat; one passenger was left furious after his Apple MacBook Pro was destroyed during a flight because the person in front of him reclined their seat.

Other strange sleeping tricks for travelers include using a neck brace instead of a travel pillow and using a neck brace as a travel pillow.

Also, make sure you flip your travel pillow over because you’ve probably been wearing it backwards.