The (hashtag)BettyWhiteChallenge is one way fans are commemorating her 100th birthday.

Betty White was a lifelong animal advocate who did everything from caring for orphaned animals to hosting her own weekly TV show, “The Pet Set,” dedicated to her celebrity friends and their pets.

Fans of White will be able to donate to animal welfare charities and shelters on Monday as part of the (hashtag)BettyWhiteChallenge.

On what would have been her 100th birthday, animal welfare organizations are preparing to capitalize on the viral tribute to the star of “The Golden Girls” and “Hot in Cleveland.”

“I’ve had many conversations with Betty about animal welfare, and I know she’s looking down from heaven and really smiling,” said Robin Ganzert, the executive director of American Humane, an animal welfare organization with which White worked for more than 60 years.

“On her birthday, she’ll be smiling,” she said.

“And she’ll be giddy about the lives she’s touched.”

It’s unclear who started the (hashtag)BettyWhiteChallenge on social media after White’s death in December.

number thirty-one

Regardless of how it started, the idea — to donate (dollar)5 to a local animal rescue organization in White’s name on her birthday — quickly gained traction and drew support from celebrities such as actors Mark Hamill and George Takei on Twitter.

Following White’s death, the website of American Humane experienced a surge in traffic.

Donations, according to Ganzert, have also increased.

The organization is holding off on revealing how much it has raised until more donations arrive, including large sums from some donors.

White worked for the organization for decades, making fundraising appeals, serving on its board of directors, and hosting and judging its televised show featuring “hero” dogs.

Ganzert said White would have American Humane representatives on set during tapings of “The Pet Set” in the early 1970s to ensure the safety of the animals.

The National Humanitarian Medal, the organization’s highest honor, was bestowed on her in 2012.

Each year, Ganzert would also present White with a photo book of the animals that the organization had assisted.

Ganzert said, “She kept those out on her coffee table.”

“Whenever we would visit, it would always touch me.”

A Utah-based animal welfare organization, Best Friends Animal Society…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.