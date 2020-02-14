The Big Potato in the town of Robertson is for sale for $1million but is likely to be removed

Australia’s biggest potato is officially up for sale with the price at the checkout setting back buyers almost a $1million.

The concrete spud has served as a local tourist attraction in the town of Robertson, south of Sydney, since it was built by local potato grower Jim Mauger in 1977.

It is being sold with the 2000 square-metres of land on which it sits at 80 Hoddle Street for $920,000.

The Big Potato stretches ten metres in length and four metres in height but has deteriorated in recent years.

Real estate agent Steve Myers told Daily Mail Australia the giant spud isn’t very visually appealing and the will likely be removed by the new owners.

‘The appeal certainly isn’t the Big Potato I can assure you, it’s a development site,’ he said.

The land is zoned as both a commercial and a residential area giving the new owners a range of options for building.

Mr Myers said while the potato is loved by many visitors every year he doubts it will be missed for long.

‘There would be a little bit of disappointment from the community but I don’t think it will be too big of an issue,’ he said.

‘I wouldn’t say you wake up in the morning and go “okay kids lets go see the big potato” very often.’

Mr Myers said there have been several inquiries into the property with some developers suggesting the local icon could be moved across the road or into another council.

Heather and Neil Tait purchased the property in 2014 with plans to expand their supermarket based next door but nothing came to light.

Their business, Robertson Supermarket, is also currently up for sale.

The couple previously put the potato and their supermarket up for sale in 2017 when they retired but were unable to sell the property at the time.