The bigger coronavirus threat this winter will be delta variant, not omicron, according to Fauci.

This winter, the bigger coronavirus threat will be delta variant, not omicron: Fauci

WASHINGTON — The coronavirus omicron variant will likely be less severe than the delta variant, which is still the “real problem” for Americans this winter, according to Dr.

According to Anthony Fauci, who spoke on Thursday.

Fauci told McClatchy that the country is “already seeing a resurgence of cases” and that 60 million Americans are unvaccinated.

“I think we have enough problems with delta,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

“People keep talking about a winter wave with omicron,” he said, referring to the delta variant.

“Roughly 50,000 people are in the hospital.”

Every day, nearly 1,400 people die.

I believe we should concentrate on our primary issue, which is currently delta.”

Fauci said it was “inexplicable” that such a large portion of the population had not gotten vaccinated as the country prepares for a winter surge in COVID-19 cases.

“It’s really unfortunate and a sad commentary on our country that we have a historic outbreak that has already killed over 780,000 Americans, at least 5 million and possibly twice that number globally, and for reasons that are inexplicable — but may be explainable by political ideology — that we have people who refuse to get vaccinated,” he said.

“In this country, there are 60 million people who refuse to get vaccinated.

That, I mean, is extremely disturbing.”

Last month, Omicron was discovered in South Africa, raising concerns among public health experts and governments that the highly mutated variant could be more transmissible, cause more severe disease, and evade immunity provided by previous infection or vaccines.

Data from South Africa, according to Fauci, “suggests very strongly that omicron has a transmission advantage.”

While omicron appears to be more capable of eluding existing immunity than delta, which accounts for the majority of cases globally, Fauci said that data released this week by Pfizer and BioNTech on the effectiveness of three doses of their COVID-19 vaccine against omicron was “good news.”

In South Africa, hospitalization rates are also indicating that omicron is less severe.

“Signs from…

