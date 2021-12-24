The ‘biggest gift’ for Kate Garraway this Christmas is having her husband Derek home.

The ‘biggest gift,’ according to Kate Garraway, is having her husband Derek home for the holidays.

Last December, the former political adviser was admitted to the hospital after contracting Covid-19.

Spending Christmas Eve with her husband for the first time since he became seriously ill with coronavirus has been described as “the biggest gift” by Kate Garraway.

Derek Draper, the 54-year-old TV host’s partner and former political adviser, was hospitalized in December after contracting the virus.

He and his wife, Darcey, and their children, Billy and Darcey, have since been reunited at their family home.

Garraway told Good Morning Britain that while his recovery still had a “long, long way to go,” she was grateful to have him home for the holidays.

“Obviously, he still has extraordinary problems with communication, mobility is very limited, massive problems with fatigue,” she told viewers.

“Last Christmas Eve, we did have a lot of promise and a lot of hope,” she said, reflecting on his return.

Derek, on the other hand, was in a hospital.

“We didn’t know if he was going to live or die, but we hoped it was going in the right direction.”

“I am grateful to all of the staff and NHS teams who have kept him alive, and I am grateful that he is still alive when so many others have died.”

“And, of course, he’s home this year, so we’ll be spending Christmas together, which is the best gift.”

“It’s a little difficult to wrap your head around.”

But we still have concerns.

There is still a long way to go.

And I’m still indebted to everyone who has kept him alive and saved his life so far.”

Garraway, who won a prize for a documentary about her family’s experience during the pandemic at the National Television Awards, also praised the care staff who had come to the family’s home.

“However, people in the community – friends, incredible family all around – have been amazing this year since he’s been home,” she continued.

“However, the teams that have come out to assist us, the nurses, therapists, and, most importantly, the carers, have been incredible.”

It’s incredible.

“Care workers make it possible for people to have some kind of Christmas.”

