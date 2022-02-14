The biggest turn-offs on dating apps are pictures of fish and cars.

The most common turn-offs on dating apps are pictures of fish and cars.

Pouting and gym pictures are also on the naughty list.

The most common profile picture turn offs were revealed in a survey of UK singletons by a dating app that matches people based on their emotional connection to music.

All genders, ages, and sexual orientations voted that pictures of people posing with cars are the most off-putting to have on a social media profile.

The survey was conducted in response to an increase in social media discussions about ‘icks’ and red flags in relationships, prompting the app to investigate how much of a turnoff a bad profile picture can be.

The survey also discovered that ‘fish pics’ (pictures of singletons holding caught fish) and pictures taken at the gym were particularly off-putting.

In response to the findings, the dating app is launching a fun activation in the heart of London this Valentine’s Day, in which singletons will drive around the capital in a bright pink Hummer to show that dating is about more than just looks or a bad car.

POM, a dating app, polled 2,000 UK singletons to find the top 10 profile pictures that turn potential love interests off the most.

Following a spike in online discussion about ‘icks’ and’red flags,’ the study was conducted to determine which social media profile pictures are most likely to result in rejection.

According to British singletons, the following are the top five most repulsive profile pictures:

The complete top ten list and survey results can be found here: https://www.discoverpom.comblogstep-away-from-the-car

Other profile pictures that users dislike are those that cover half of their face, those taken in a club, and those that feature endangered animals.

POM is launching a fun activation in the heart of London today (Monday 14th February) to celebrate Valentine’s Day for those flying solo in response to the survey findings.

Singletons will be driving around the capital in a bright pink Hummer to demonstrate that dating is more than just looks or a bad car as part of the activation.

Commuters will also receive roses, and a ‘Singalong Speed Dating’ experience will be held.

