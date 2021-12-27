The BioNTech co-founders are at the top of the European Commission’s 2021 inspirational list.

For developing the COVID-19 vaccine, a Turkish-German immigrant couple was also awarded Germany’s highest honor, the Order of Merit.

ANKARA (Turkey)

Ugur Sahin and Ozlem Tureci, a Turkish-German immigrant couple who developed a coronavirus vaccine, were named first in the European Commission’s 2021 list of inspiring stories under the heading “the power of science.”

“Despite all of the challenges we’ve faced this year, 2021 has also been a year full of inspiring stories about solidarity, merit, and hope,” the European Commission tweeted.

The EU body recalled that BioNTech co-founders Sahin and Tureci were honored with the Order of Merit earlier this year for their scientific perseverance in developing a COVID-19 vaccine that has saved the lives of millions of people around the world, calling the move “an inspiration to all.”

Under the heading “power of solidarity,” the EU countries’ donation of 350 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to low and middle-income countries, mostly through COVAX, was ranked second.

“With more donations, we’ll be able to continue our efforts next year.”

“No one is safe until everyone is safe,” according to the commission.

With the title “power of ideas,” the EU’s Conference on the Future of Europe, which was launched in 2021, was ranked third on the list.

“People from all over the EU are sharing their visions for Europe’s future, reflecting our diversity.”

And, yes, you can still submit your proposals!” the EU body stated.