The blame game between the United Kingdom and France over migrant deaths in the English Channel demonstrates that politics takes precedence over lives.

Instead of cooperating, politicians on both sides of the Channel have been quick to blame one another.

The deaths of dozens of migrants attempting to cross the English Channel have only served to exacerbate the political mudslinging between the UK and France, as well as within the UK itself.

Although the names and identities of those who drowned, including a pregnant mother and her children, are still unknown, ministers on both sides of the straits have been quick to point fingers at one another.

On Thursday morning, Franck Dhersin, the vice president of transport for the northern Hauts-de-France region, told French television station BFMTV that the UK was allowing smuggling gang mafia chiefs to “live in London peacefully, in beautiful villas, they earn hundreds of millions of euros every year, and they reinvest that money in the City.”

Similarly, Nathalie Elphicke, a Tory MP for Dover, attacked the French authorities for failing to prevent migrants from making the crossing in the first place.

“On the French side, we saw footage of French police standing by while people prepared the boat, started the engine, and took to the water,” she said.

“They did nothing at all.”

That’s inexcusable, and it has to change.”

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson is forced to rely on his strained relationship with French President Emmanuel Macron to address the migrant crisis.

The Prime Minister’s and his Home Secretary Priti Patel’s combative diplomacy toward Europe, particularly France, has hampered efforts to find a workable solution to the issue of people risking their lives to cross the Channel.

While she is popular in some parts of the Tory party, frustration is growing among the backbenches over her inability to solve the problem, and pressure is mounting to reach an agreement with France.

It is not an exaggeration to say that migrant crossings have become the single most important issue for many Tory MPs’ constituents.

However, in order to find solutions, Mr Johnson and his ministers will have to tone down their rhetoric with their European counterparts and focus on treating the cause, rather than the symptom, of the rise in dangerous small-boat journeys.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Channel migrant deaths: Blame game between UK and France shows politics is the priority rather than lives