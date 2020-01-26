The Block host Scott Cam sends out a special message to firefighters on Australia Day

The Block host Scott Cam has called members of the Australian Rural Fire Service (RFS) his Australians of the Year.

The 57-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday, where he praised the firefighters after he almost lost his home on the NSW South Coast this month.

‘Happy Australia Day to everyone have a great day,’ Scott wrote online.

He then added a special message for brave firefighters.

‘My Australians of the year, the RFS what incredible people,’ he wrote.

The host was inundated with comments from followers, who shared his sentiments.

‘Spot on, Scotty,’ one Instagram user wrote.

‘Couldn’t agree more,’ another added.

In the snap, Scott wears a singlet with the Australian flag on it, and thongs.

The post comes after Scott revealed he narrowly avoided losing his holiday home near Mollymook, on the NSW South Coast, earlier this month.

Speaking to 9Now earlier this month, Scott said: ‘We were ready to go and had an exit plan to get to Mollymook beach, but just luckily that didn’t happen.’

‘The flames were on the other side of the Narrawallee inlet and they were about to jump, and the southerly turned them around,’ Scott said of his lucky near-miss.

Scott explained that he packed a mattress in the tray of his ute, and prepped the property by putting sprinklers on the roof and weighing them down.

‘I didn’t really turn them on until Saturday afternoon when the southerly came, because we were waiting for embers to come at that point, so I only turned them on for a short time.

‘They’re still there now up on the roofs, ready to go and we have a generator set up for power and stuff like that,’ he said.

Scott’s property portfolio is estimated to be worth around $10million.

His portfolio includes a $5million Vaucluse mansion, a $2million renovated home in Rosebery, a property at a farm near Mudgee, and a coastal residence at Narrawallee on the NSW South Coast.

The father of three purchased the home near Mollymook, in Narrawallee, for $670,000 in 2012.

Bushfires have absolutely devastated Australia this summer, with the national death toll rising to 33 people.

More than 12 million hectares have been burnt while more than one billion animals have reportedly perished in the blazes.