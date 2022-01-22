The ‘Blonde Beast,’ a German serial killer, is seen burying bodies beneath a garage in rare photos.

Rare photos show the ‘Blonde Beast,’ a German serial killer, burying bodies beneath a garage.

Kurt-Werner Wichmann was a sadistic serial killer and rapist whose crimes shocked Germany.

New photos of the deranged killer known as the Blonde Beast have surfaced, revealing the face of evil in his daily life.

Wichmann was convicted of at least five murders but committed suicide in prison in 1993, at the age of 43, before being brought to justice.

Many of the German’s alleged victims were hitchhikers, and he has been linked to 24 other murders.

Wichmann had been troubled for most of his life, as Netflix’s ‘Dig Deeper’ revealed.

He was known as a child for being cruel to animals, with former friends recalling him stomping frogs to death and shooting birds.

His heinous crimes began when he was 21 years old and raped a 17-year-old hitchhiker, for which he was sentenced to five and a half years in prison.

His first murder was that of Birgit Meier, whose body was discovered under his garage.

Until they started looking into Kurt-Werner Wichmann, police assumed the 40-year-old had committed suicide or been murdered by her husband.

She had met Wichmann, a gardener, at a birthday party weeks before she vanished, but he was never properly questioned.

He didn’t become a suspect until 1993, when police searched his home and discovered a variety of weapons, sedatives, and a torture room behind a secret door but no body.

Wichmann killed two couples in the Lüneburg area within a year of Meier’s disappearance.

The ‘Göhrde’ murders’ were named after the double murders of Ursula and Peter Reinold in 1989, which were followed by the murders of Ingrid Warmbier and Bernd-Michael Köpping in the Göhrde State Forest.

Wichmann was arrested after a car accident just a few months after the warrant on his property was served.

At the crash site, investigators discovered machine guns in his possession.

He hanged himself in his jail cell a few days later, asking his wife to keep his property in the family in his suicide note.

The mystery of Birgit’s disappearance was only solved thanks to the perseverance of her policeman brother, Wolfgang Sielaff.

The case was put on hold for almost a decade until detective Mr. Sielaff retired in 2002 and decided to re-examine the files.

He persuaded Wichmann’s new owners to allow excavations in their garden, but nothing was discovered.

Former friends of Wichmann claimed that he tortured and killed animals and buried them in the nearby woods, so 100 officers searched the most likely area of forestland but found nothing.

He did, however, achieve his goal…

