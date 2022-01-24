The blueprint for Covid drugs “will transform treatments for heart disease, dementia, and cancer,” according to the company’s website.

Sir Martin Landray, the man who discovered the life-saving drug dexamethasone, has launched a new project called Protas to find new treatments for diseases that affect millions of people.

A project to transform heart disease, dementia, and cancer treatments has been launched by the scientist who discovered the first life-saving Covid-19 drug.

Professor Sir Martin Landray said his new non-profit organization Protas represented a “radical leap forward” in the way clinical trials can be conducted, allowing for earlier access to better treatments, not just for life-threatening conditions but also for neglected diseases like depression and chronic respiratory disease.

While global life expectancy has improved in recent decades, the burden of common and life-threatening diseases on populations around the world continues to grow.

Simultaneously, progress on many of these treatments has slowed.

According to scientists, the economics of developing new treatments for these diseases are becoming increasingly difficult, and as a result, fewer therapies are being developed for the conditions that cause the most harm to patients and health systems.

Sir Martin, who led the groundbreaking Recovery trial that identified the low-cost steroid dexamethasone as an effective treatment for Covid-19, said drug trials had become overly complicated and “hideously” expensive.

He claimed that they were failing to provide patients with effective and affordable drugs.

A drug’s testing typically costs more than a billion dollars and takes seven years on average.

Sir Martin said Protas was well positioned to address the issue by using its “unparalleled knowledge and expertise” to reduce the cost of clinical trials while also improving their quality.

Sir John Bell, a member of the Protas board, was instrumental in the development of the OxfordAstraZeneca vaccine and served on the Government’s vaccine taskforce.

“Large randomised clinical trials are critical for the proper assessment of possible treatments,” Sir Martin said, citing the recent pandemic as an example.

“The situation is not unique to the pandemic; there are many other common and life-threatening diseases – such as heart, lung, and respiratory disease, arthritis, cancer, depression, and dementia – where better treatments are needed to alleviate the enormous burden on patients and the NHS.”

“However, these trials must be large, involve a diverse group of people, and provide solid answers to the most pressing questions.”

