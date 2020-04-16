The Board maintains the Almagro festival in July with conditions

The Junta de Castilla-La Mancha wants to save the Almagro International Classical Theater Festival, despite the uncertainty of the coronavirus. This was stated this Thursday by the Minister of Education, Culture and Sports, Rosa Ana Rodríguez, who already anticipates that “adverse circumstances” will cause “fewer” works to be performed.

To questions from the media, Rodríguez explained that the regional government has maintained its contribution to the festival and is in its “spirit” for it to continue, although they are working on a hypothesis to celebrate it “with much more limited capacity.”

“But we want to keep it because it is a reference and a sign of cultural identity of the region and, therefore, despite the adverse and different circumstances, we are going to keep it,” he reiterated.

The festival’s director, Ignacio García, has already announced that the health epidemic could entail “some modification”, although they were still planning to celebrate it on the scheduled dates, between July 2 and 26. .