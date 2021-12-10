The body of a five-month-old baby was discovered hidden in the WALL of his home, and the boy’s parents have been charged with murder.

A five-month-old baby’s body was discovered hidden in the WALL of his family’s home, and the boy’s parents have been charged with his death.

A COUPLE has been charged with the death of their five-month-old son, whose body was discovered hidden inside their home’s wall.

On Thursday, prosecutors announced new homicide charges against Kylie Wilt, 25, and Alan Hollis, 27, a month after the boy’s body was discovered in their home.

The family had been in contact with child services since the baby’s birth, when THC was discovered in his system, according to WPXI.

Wilt claimed her baby was being cared for in North Carolina when authorities arrived at her Charleroi, Pennsylvania, home on November 4 to ask where he was.

Wilt then changed her story, telling investigators that her son died of sudden infant death syndrome in February and that she kept the baby in a crate in her laundry room, according to police.

A neighbor told local media that they frequently heard the baby’s cries until one day they didn’t see or hear the baby.

Wilt and her three children moved a few blocks away, according to investigators, and she brought her son’s remains with them.

District Attorney Jason Walsh said, “Any child’s death is horrific.”

“Hiding a child in a wall and keeping them with other kids makes it even more horrific.”

The infant, identified as “AH” in a criminal complaint reviewed by The Tribune-Review, was discovered wrapped in blankets inside a gray plastic crate hidden in a cubbyhole in a bedroom on Thursday, according to investigators.

Wilt admitted to putting the infant’s body in a crate and hiding it in a hole cut in a wall that was later covered with drywall and paint, according to authorities.

“There was discoloration, and the paint was a different color,” Walsh explained.

“A section of drywall appeared to have been cut out and replaced in a bedroom.”

Wilt told investigators that Hollis knew about the child’s death and that she cut the hole in the wall and sealed the crate inside after her initial arrest, according to The Tribune-Review.

Wilt told police she didn’t have enough money for a funeral when they asked why she hid the boy’s body.

According to the district attorney’s office, the baby suffered trauma to his ribs, which were in various stages of healing, according to the results of a forensic exam released on Thursday.

Prosecutors said Hollis later admitted to cutting the hole in the wall.

Wilt and Hollis allegedly “expressed their disdain” in text messages sent in November 2020, according to a criminal complaint…

