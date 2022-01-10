The body of a missing driver was discovered in a field after being mauled by wildlife.

The 55-year-old Lanarkshire woman is thought to have called the AA before leaving her car after it broke down on a country road shortly before Christmas.

After her car broke down on a country road, a Lanarkshire woman was discovered dead in a field.

After going missing just before Christmas, the 55-year-old’s body was discovered mauled by wildlife.

The grim discovery was made in a field near where her car was abandoned near Monkton, Ayrshire, according to the Daily Record.

She is said to have called the AA before leaving the car, which was discovered on December 18.

The woman from the Airdrie area was discovered the next day by officers using sniffer dogs after a missing persons investigation was launched.

The death is not being investigated as a homicide.

“She had called the AA to try to get them to come and help,” a source said.

“But instead of waiting in the car, she got out and walked through the fields.”

“She died while walking through the fields,” says the narrator.