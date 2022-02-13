The body of a missing Uber driver was discovered on a hillside days after she vanished while driving to pick up a fare, leaving the case open to speculation.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Christina ‘Christi’ Spicuzza, 38, as the missing woman after her body was discovered in Monroeville, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

Spicuzza’s family confirmed the news on Facebook on Friday.

Her family claims she was last heard from on her way to pick up fares as an Uber driver on Thursday night.

Spicuzza’s car was found on Fourth Street in Pitcairn Saturday morning, according to subsequent information the family shared.

At around 12 p.m. Saturday, Allegheny County Police were called to the 500 block of Rosecrest Drive, where a body had been discovered.

Spicuzza’s purse was still in her car, according to cops, and an Uber camera was missing.

Ruth Rather, who works at a group home across the street from where police discovered Spicuzza’s body, said, “We never thought we’d hear anything about a body being dumped in the (woods) there.”

“We were astounded and flabbergasted.”

Early Sunday morning, an Uber spokesperson issued a statement to Pittsburgh’s Action News 4.

“During this difficult time, our thoughts are with Christi’s family and friends.

According to the statement, “Uber’s 247 public safety team has been assisting police in the investigation.”

The investigation is being led by Allegheny County Police, and the cause and manner of death have yet to be determined by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police have not identified a suspect or suspects.

Allegheny County Police are asking anyone with information to call the tip line for the county.

It is possible to remain anonymous when making a phone call.

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

