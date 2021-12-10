The bottom half of the town’s Christmas tree is decorated because it’s ‘too DANGEROUS’ to light up the top.

Because it’s ‘too DANGEROUS’ to light up the top half of the town’s Christmas tree, only the bottom half is decorated.

A TOWN’S Christmas tree has been dubbed a “shambles” after only the bottom half of it was decorated due to health and safety concerns that the top would be too dangerous to light.

Residents in Bailiff Bridge, West Yorks., slammed the partially-decorated pine, which one councillor dubbed “the worst in the north.”

The natural tree had grown “significantly larger” and it wasn’t safe to reach its highest sections, according to Calderdale Council, which is responsible for lighting the festive fir.

Conservative councillor George Robinson called it a “shambles,” and residents grumbled that after two years of Covid regulations, they’d hoped for some festive cheer.

Mr Robinson said, “We’ve had a rough year with Covid and lockdowns; all we want is a Christmas tree to enjoy.”

“It’s a shambles, the North’s worst Christmas tree.”

“After the two years everyone has gone through, a Christmas tree to bring a bit of cheer is a necessity,” ex-Halifax rugby league ace Jamie Bloem fumed.

“It’d add a splash of color to an otherwise drab period.”

And now that the restrictions have been tightened, I think a little cheer would be nice.”

“Bailiff Bridge’s pledge to reduce their carbon footprint has been put into effect,” one online wag joked.

Another described it as the “most depressing Christmas tree decorations in the United Kingdom.”

The Labour-run council said the trees and decorations were provided to bring “some festive cheer to towns and villages.”

The tree is up all year and is decorated as it has been in previous years, according to the statement.

However, the tree had grown significantly larger, and the decorations were “spread amongst the lower branches” for safety and accessibility.

“Next year, we will ask local community groups to nominate another, more easily accessible tree for a much fuller decoration,” said Cllr Jenny Lynn, cabinet member for public services and communities.

Meanwhile, Londoners were underwhelmed when the iconic Trafalgar Square Christmas tree arrived in the capital and appeared to be in bad shape.

On December 1, the tree, an annual gift from Norway, was given pride of place at the London landmark.

According to disappointed viewers, photos of the 78ft (24m) “scrawny” spruce show it looking “hungover” and “spindly.”

Locals in Grimsby blasted a 10-foot artificial tree outside a shopping centre as “depressing” and “disgusting.”

The 10ft tree was purchased with a £1,000 voucher won by Grimsby in the 2019 Revive and Thrive competition, according to the North East Lincolnshire Council.

It’s unclear whether the tree cost the entire £1,000 or not.