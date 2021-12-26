The boxing day TV schedule includes Trolls, Beauty and the Beast, Shaun the Sheep, and more.

It’s time to watch some great TV and eat leftovers from Christmas dinner.

For another year, Christmas Day has come and gone.

The presents have all been opened, the stockings are strewn untidily across the floor, and you can’t get up because you’ve eaten too many roast potatoes.

No, seriously, guys, we can’t get up.

Never mind; it’s just as well, because this year’s Boxing Day is jam-packed with top-notch television.

We’ve combed through the schedule and compiled a list of the best television highlights for the 26th of December.

This year (and last year), it may feel like Armageddon outside, but in the Shaun the Sheep movie, it’s farm-ageddon.

The famous sheep travels to the big city in search of a missing farmer, but he has a difficult time returning safely to his flock.

If you’re having a lazy morning eating leftover turkey, put this on in the background and you’ll be in heaven.

Poppy (Anna Kendrick), the happiest Troll ever born, and the overly-cautious, curmudgeonly Branch (Justin Timberlake) set out on a journey to rescue her friends after the Bergens invade Troll Village.

“As this mismatched duo tries to tolerate each other long enough to get the job done, their mission is full of adventure and mishaps.”

You’ve spent all of your savings and ate so much cheese and crackers last night that you can’t button your new Christmas jeans.

Belle (Emma Watson) sets out on a quest to rescue her father from the dungeon where he has been imprisoned by a creature.

She later discovers that the creature is a cursed enchanted prince.

This classic film stars Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds, and Donald O’Conner.

Everyone in the film industry adapts when the transition from silent films to talkies occurs.

Don and Lina are frequently cast together, but when their most recent film is remade into a musical, only Don has the right voice.

Lina’s voice is still not up to par after a lot of practice, so Kathy, a young aspiring actress, is hired to record over her.

The story of the Duke and Duchess of Argyll’s infamous, real-life divorce in the 1960s.

A politician named Jeremy Thorpe attempts it.

