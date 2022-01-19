The British Council has confirmed that it is conducting an investigation into allegations of racism at its Kenyan office.

The British Council says that an investigation into the allegations is underway.

On Tuesday, the British Council in Kenya announced that it is aware of allegations of racism and discrimination in its Nairobi office.

The council said in a statement that it “takes these allegations very seriously.”

“We operate in more than 100 countries around the world, and our values of equality, diversity, and inclusion are at the heart of everything we do,” the company said in a statement.

In July 2021, the British Council received a letter from an anonymous author, and the British Council responded by launching an investigation.

“We launched an investigation right away after receiving the anonymous letter.”

“We are keeping avenues of engagement open with the letter’s author while this investigation is ongoing,” the statement said.

“The head of communications and digital in the Kenya office who claimed they were forced out of their job and replaced by a white person who did not go through a competitive process despite having an exemplary record,” the anonymous source wrote in the letter.

A regional director had also asked the interviewing panel to look beyond existing staff during the interviewing process, according to the complainant.

“We have robust internal mechanisms for addressing concerns and grievances on discrimination, racism, bullying and harassment,” the British Council said, noting that 98 percent of staff in the Kenya office are locally appointed.