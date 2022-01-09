The British Council has confirmed that it is investigating allegations of racism in its Kenya office.

The British Council has confirmed that it is conducting an investigation into allegations of racism at its Kenyan office.

According to the British Council, an investigation into the allegations is underway.

Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, is one of the world’s most populous cities.

On Tuesday, the British Council in Kenya said it was aware of allegations of racism and discrimination at its Nairobi office.

The council said in a statement that it takes the allegations “very seriously.”

“Our values of equality, diversity, and inclusion are at the heart of everything we do,” the statement said.

In July 2021, the British Council received a letter from an anonymous author, and the British Council responded by launching an investigation.

“As soon as we received the anonymous letter, we launched an investigation.

“We are keeping avenues of engagement open with the author of the letter while this investigation is ongoing,” the statement said.

“The head of communications and digital in the Kenya office who claimed they were forced out of their job and replaced by a white person who did not go through a competitive process despite having an exemplary record,” the anonymous source said in the letter.

The complainant also claimed that during the interviewing process, a regional director asked the interviewing panel to look beyond existing staff.

“We have robust internal mechanisms for addressing concerns and grievances on discrimination, racism, bullying, and harassment,” the British Council said, noting that 98 percent of the staff in the Kenya office are locally appointed.