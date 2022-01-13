The British intelligence agency MI5 has raised concerns about a Chinese spy known as ‘Christine Lee’ who is targeting MPs and peers.

Barry Gardiner is one of the MPs who has received large sums of money.

Christine Lee, a Chinese spy, has been active in Parliament, providing substantial donations to mainstream party MPs, according to UK intelligence.

MI5 issued a warning notice to MPs and peers via the Speaker’s parliamentary security team, warning them that a Chinese government agent was targeting politicians.

“I am writing now to draw your attention to the attached Interference Alert issued by the Security Service, MI5, about the activities of an individual, Christine Lee, who has been engaged in political interference activities on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party, engaging with Members here at Parliament and associated political entities, including the former APPG: Chinese in Britain,” the memo reads, according to The Sun.

“I should point out that Lee has facilitated financial donations on behalf of foreign nationals based in Hong Kong and China to serving and aspiring Parliamentarians.”

“This facilitation was done under the table in order to conceal the origins of the payments.”

This is clearly unacceptable behavior, and steps are being taken to ensure that it does not occur again.”

Ms Lee is known to have given money to former Labour frontbencher Barry Gardiner, but she is also thought to have given money to other members of parliament.

Mr Gardiner received nearly £62,000 in 2019 and 2020, according to the register of members’ interests.

Ms Lee is suspected of attempting to sway MPs and peers on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party’s United Front Work Department.

MI5 claims that the goal is to “cultivate individuals with the goal of promoting the CCP’s agenda and challenging those who do not agree with its principles” by targeting MPs.

Former Conservative leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith expressed “grave concern” about the revelations and called for a review of the Commons’ accreditation system, which he described as “far too lax.”

He went on to say that he understands the person “will not be deported” and that “no further action will be taken.”

“How can an agent of a despotic and despicable foreign power, hellbent on reducing many of those people to penury, put someone into Parliament – this mother?”

