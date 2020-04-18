The British warned against avoiding unauthorized coronavirus testing

LONDON (Reuters) – Brits should not buy unauthorized antibody tests to find out if they have the corona virus, the government testing program official said on Saturday, warning that they could not rely on it and put people at risk.

Britain, like many other nations affected by the coronavirus epidemic, is trying to find a way to test whether citizens have had the virus and are now immune. However, scientists still have to find a reliable method that can be manufactured on a large scale.

John Newton, National Coordinator of the UK Coronavirus Testing Program, warned against buying unapproved tests online for personal use or in bulk for companies to test employees.

“Please do not buy or take unproven tests,” said Newton in a statement from the Department of Health. “They may not be reliable for your intended use. You may be wrongly reporting and endangering yourself, your family, or others.”

Knowing whether a person is immune to the virus is seen as a crucial step to return to normality after a pandemic that has killed more than 147,000 people and has shut down or severely disrupted much of the global economy.

Great Britain had previously bought 3.5 million so-called antibody tests in order to make them quickly available to the public. However, these tests have proven to be insufficiently reliable, and the government is now supporting domestic research to create a viable test.

Such tests work best about a month after a person has the virus and can possibly be taken at home with a fingerprint that gives a result within 20 minutes, Newton said.

“Such a test, if developed so that it can be used reliably at home and is sufficiently accurate, could be a game changer,” he added.

(Reporting by William James, editor of Andy Bruce)