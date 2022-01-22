The brutal below-freezing weather continues in central Pennsylvania.

The brutal below-freezing weather in central Pennsylvania continues.

Forecasters predict that the warmest day in the midstate next week will be only a few degrees above freezing.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a series of below-freezing highs, with overnight lows in the teens or single digits.

That forecast includes the upcoming weekend.

Forecasters predict sunny skies and highs in the mid-20s on Saturday.

Highs on Sunday will reach the low 30s, with a chance of light snow between 3 p.m. and midnight, according to forecasters.

Monday will be another sunny day with highs in the low 30s, according to forecasters.

According to the NWS, rain and snow are possible Tuesday afternoon and into the night.

The rest of the week’s forecast calls for more 20-degree highs and temperatures as low as 7 degrees overnight Wednesday and Thursday.

