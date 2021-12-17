The by-election in North Shropshire demonstrated that voters have had enough of Boris Johnson, and that Tory MPs will soon follow suit.

The public is figuring out how to vote tactically to oust the PM.

Even Boris Johnson’s most ardent supporters should be enraged that the North Shropshire by-election, with its resounding rejection of the Prime Minister and the party he has created in his own image, could have been avoided.

Johnson’s premiership may be doomed by a self-inflicted wound.

Conservative MPs will remember that if the Prime Minister had not intervened in the process that was about to punish Owen Patterson for his “egregious” breaches of anti-sleaze rules, Patterson would have been suspended from parliament in the final stages, the scandal all but forgotten and a polling humiliation avoided.

Johnson’s arrogance and contempt for rules have been exposed as details of Conservative partying have surfaced, compounded by a denial that heaped even more scorn on millions of people who sacrificed during last year’s Covid restrictions.

The scales are falling from the eyes of voters who once admired his optimism, wit, and charm but now fear a Corbyn government and are fed up with the Brexit ambiguity.

They might have forgiven him for his Peppa Pig speech to the CBI a year ago, but now they see him as a shambolic mess who lies as easily as he breathes.

Conservative MPs will be alarmed to learn that North Shropshire was one of the party’s most conservative safe seats, voting Leave in the 2016 EU Referendum.

However, Conservative voters did not vote for the Reform Party, so hard Brexiteer right-wingers have no excuse to argue that the government must move even further away from the center.

No, the evidence is clear: while some Conservative voters defected to the Liberal Democrats, the majority remained at home, silently protesting a Prime Minister they no longer like.

Helen Morgan, the victor, acknowledged in her excellent winning speech that her 34% swing away from the Conservatives was largely due to Labour supporters lending her their vote.

Despite being a convert to electoral reform, I recognize that first past the post can produce a fair and honest result (as it did in the Chesham and Amersham by-election earlier this summer).

That is, on Thursday.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

