The Cabinet is putting pressure on scientists to agree to reduce Covid’s self-isolation time from seven to five days.

According to sources, the entire Cabinet, including Health Secretary Sajid Javid, now wants to shorten the quarantine period – as long as clinicians agree, that is.

Boris Johnson piled pressure on scientific advisers to agree to cut the Covid isolation period to five days yesterday, intensifying the push to cut the period to five days.

The Prime Minister confirmed that ministers were “considering” shortening the quarantine period in order to boost the economy and assist key sectors affected by staff shortages.

According to sources, the approach now has the support of the entire Cabinet, including Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who previously appeared to oppose reducing the isolation period despite the UK Health and Security Agency’s skepticism.

“As long as we get scientific advice that it’s safe,” a No 10 source said, “we’re all on the same page.”

Following reports that its previous ruling on the issue was based on an incorrect reading of US moves to reduce isolation to five days, the UKHSA is continuing to look at the evidence and could now change its position.

Mr Johnson’s spokesman urged the UKHSA to act quickly yesterday, emphasizing that “it is something we want done soon.”

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which reduced the isolation period to five days last month, found little difference in transmission risks between five and ten days unless the infectious period was long.

It’s thought that the Omicron variant has a shorter infectious period.

People did not need to take a test before leaving isolation if their symptoms were subsiding, according to the study.

The Government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) may also support shortening the isolation period.

Last year, Sage’s modelling subcommittee, SPI-M, published a paper recommending that the 10-day period be reduced to five days, with daily testing for cases and contacts.

People would be more likely to adhere to daily testing if they could be released after half the time, according to a paper published in March 2021.

“Five days of sequential testing may be equivalent to a 10-day quarantine for the same level,” the researchers concluded.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

