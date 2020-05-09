The cabinet waited until the first official infection in the Netherlands with a crisis approach

At the end of February, the first corona infection was detected in the Netherlands. A day earlier, top officials from various ministries met in the ICCb, the official crisis group. There is no crisis meeting of ministers, because the parliamentary recess is still ongoing and some ministers are on vacation.
Security regions and crisis organizations have previously asked when the national crisis structure will be activated. The Hague wants to wait for the first official infection case, was the answer. The first infection is a legitimate moment, according to the ministries involved.
Ministers return ‘not necessary’
Ultimately, the first physical crisis meeting of the ministers involved is not until Tuesday 3 March. On that day, there are already 23 official infections in the Netherlands. It is not considered necessary that ministers should return at the end of February.
“Very stupid and boundlessly naive. Anyone waiting for the first contagion case will be left behind,” says a senior official in the crisis response. “We knew there was too little protective equipment, personnel and IC capacity. Those analyzes were there. If you had previously activated the crisis structure, you could have prepared mouth masks, people and locations earlier.”
“All countries were raided”
Ministers and senior officials involved react to the criticism in varying degrees. Yes, we should have started earlier, some admit. Others find the criticism unjustified. All countries were raided. “Afterwards you always look a cow in the butt,” says a top official.
The reconstruction shows that the cabinet is fully dependent on the scientists of RIVM. There were alarming scenarios on the table in January, but in February the risks were wrongly estimated to be lower. “It was then thought that it would not go that fast and that we would at most get a mortality rate of twice the seasonal flu,” said a concerned representative.
Promotions
Played hide and seek
In opposition circles it is said that the cabinet plays ‘political hide-and-seek’ by always referring to the advice of experts: “After the advice, there is always a political responsibility to keep asking questions and making choices.”
The painful conclusion is that waiting is wasted. “While the whole world was on fire, we waited to put out the fire until it started. While you could have kept the roof wet,” sighs an insider in a regional crisis organization. Once central government activates the crisis structure, the crisis response will start.
Those involved see various errors in crisis month of March. “All attention went to ICs and respirators. We paid too little attention to nursing homes and home care,” says an insider.
Flying continues
During the crisis, it took a long time before flights to outbreaks were banned. The Netherlands is reluctant to ban flights. Passenger aircraft also carry a lot of freight. Even if Northern Italy closes on March 8, Schiphol will remain open for a long time for flights from Milan.
With today’s knowledge, we should have banned winter sports to Italy and Austria, says a cabinet member. Many Dutch infections came from the winter sports areas.
Underestimated on all fronts
“We saw too late how serious it was,” said a concerned mayor. A leading party party is more assertive: “The severity of the pandemic has been underestimated on all fronts.”
Be First to Comment