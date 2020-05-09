The cabinet waited until the first official infection in the Netherlands with a crisis approach

The reconstruction shows that the cabinet is fully dependent on the scientists of RIVM. There were alarming scenarios on the table in January, but in February the risks were wrongly estimated to be lower. “It was then thought that it would not go that fast and that we would at most get a mortality rate of twice the seasonal flu,” said a concerned representative.

Played hide and seek

In opposition circles it is said that the cabinet plays ‘political hide-and-seek’ by always referring to the advice of experts: “After the advice, there is always a political responsibility to keep asking questions and making choices.”

The painful conclusion is that waiting is wasted. “While the whole world was on fire, we waited to put out the fire until it started. While you could have kept the roof wet,” sighs an insider in a regional crisis organization. Once central government activates the crisis structure, the crisis response will start.