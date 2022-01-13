The Cabins inspired eight UK vacations.

The Cabins influenced eight UK getaways.

These log cabin and camping pod accommodations are ideal for vacationers who want to experience the best of the British countryside.

With the return of the hit ITV reality show The Cabins, online booking platform eviivo has discovered eight cabin holidays for Brits to enjoy the great outdoors.



All of the properties shown are as unique as they are memorable, ranging from the North York Moors to Northern Ireland, West Wales to the Isle of Skye.

Aurora North Coast is an unbeatable vantage point on the North Antrim coast, just a mile from the world-famous Giant’s Causeway and close to the Bushmills whiskey distillery.

Aurora’s two genuine log cabins ooze luxury and charm, handcrafted from massive Canadian cedar logs and surrounded by breathtaking natural beauty.

Hot tubs with ocean views are ideal for a romantic getaway.

Blackthorne Gate – Get away from it all and unwind at these tranquil log cabins on the edge of the magnificent North York Moors National Park.

The sound of birdsong inspires these four spacious, airy cabins, which are surrounded by 230 acres of fields and hedgerows.

Relax in your hot tub (there’s even a sauna!) or sit back on your veranda and take in the breathtaking views of Roseberry Topping.

The Chilterns View – Relax and enjoy the views and sunset over the rolling Chiltern Hills from one of these luxurious Oxfordshire cabins.

Relax in the privacy and seclusion of your lodge, with a glass of bubbly on the terrace, a hammock, or the private hot tub in your cabin.

This glamping spot, which is only one hour by train from London, is ideal for city dwellers looking to escape the mundane in exchange for relaxation and countryside inspiration.

Ardcana – These stylish cabins on the magical Isle of Skye make the most of the incredible views available.

Even from the comfort of your bed, large picture windows provide an unrivaled panorama.

