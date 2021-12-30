The call between Vice President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin has ended, according to the White House.

The call between Biden and Putin has come to an end – White House

At 4.25 p.m., a call between two leaders ended for the second time this month.

In the United States, Eastern time is used.

NEW YORK

The White House announced on Thursday that US President Joe Biden had finished a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The second call between the two leaders this month began at 3.35 p.m.

It began at 20:35 GMT and ended at 4.25 p.m. Eastern time.

(GMT-2125).

The majority of the 50-minute call focused on tensions in Ukraine.

Biden will call Putin “to discuss a range of topics, including upcoming diplomatic engagements with Russia,” according to US National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne on Wednesday.

Putin requested the call, which Biden accepted because “he believes there is no substitute for direct leader-to-leader dialogue when it comes to Russia,” according to CNN, citing an administration official.

From his home in Wilmington, Delaware, Biden took part in the conversation.