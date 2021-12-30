Vice President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have begun a telephone conversation – White House

The call between Biden and Putin has begun – White House

NEW YORK

According to the White House, US President Joe Biden began a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday afternoon.

At 3.35 p.m., the two leaders spoke for the second time this month.

According to a White House official, the time is 2035 GMT (Eastern time).

Biden will call Putin “to discuss a range of topics, including upcoming diplomatic engagements with Russia,” according to US National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne on Wednesday.

The call was requested by Putin, according to CNN, which cited an administration official, and Biden accepted because “he believes there is no substitute for direct leader-to-leader dialogue when it comes to Russia.”

After reports that Russia is amassing thousands of troops for feared cross-border aggression, the two leaders are expected to discuss tensions surrounding Ukraine.

Biden is taking part in the call from his home in Wilmington, Delaware.