The Cambodian prime minister is the first head of government to visit Myanmar since the coup.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen visits Myanmar for the first time since the coup.

On a two-day visit, Hun Sen hands over medical aid delivery to the Burmese government.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

The prime minister of Cambodia arrived in Myanmar on Friday, the first government official to visit the Southeast Asian country since a military coup last year.

Prime Minister Hun Sen’s visit to Myanmar, where he also serves as the term president of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), has sparked outrage.

According to Cambodia’s official AKP News, Sen will visit the Buddhist-majority country for two days.

Sen and his delegation were met at the airport by Myanmar’s military-appointed Foreign Minister, U Wunna Maung Lwin.

The Cambodian prime minister also handed over a shipment of medical equipment to Myanmar, including masks, goggles, personal protective equipment, face shields, rubber boots, ventilators, patient monitors, and oxygen concentrators, for use in the COVID-19 pandemic.

This was Cambodia’s third medical aid shipment to Myanmar since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Last month, Sen announced that he would travel to Myanmar in January.

7-8 hours after meeting with Myanmar Foreign Minister Lwin in Phnom Penh, Cambodia’s capital.

Myanmar’s military ruler, Senior Gen. Aung San Suu Kyi, extended the invitation.

Min Aung Hlaing (Min Aung Hlaing) is a Myanmarese

In February, the Burmese military, known locally as the Tatmadaw, launched a military coup and imprisoned the leadership of the National League for Democracy (NLD), led by Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, who was sentenced to four years in prison last month.

Junta forces killed over 1,000 people and detained over 5,400 others, many of whom have since been released.