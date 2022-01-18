The Camel Wrestling Festival includes a camel parade as well as fighting competitions: photos

The Camel Wrestling Festival features a camel parade as well as fighting competitions: photos

The Associated Press’ EMRAH GUREL

Mr. Black-eyed Nirvana and Mr. SELCUK, Turkey (AP) — Black-eyed Nirvana and Mr.

Isa, two male camels from Turkey’s western Aydin province who wore colorful saddles, circled the grounds with their owners before wrestling fiercely in front of thousands of spectators.

They were part of 80 pairs or 160 camels competing in the Efes Selcuk Camel Wrestling Festival, the world’s largest and most prestigious camel wrestling event, which celebrated its 40th run on Sunday.

The wrestling arena is only a few miles from Ephesus, which is home to ancient Greek ruins.

In Turkey’s Aegean and Mediterranean provinces, smaller festivals are held.

During the mating season for camels, the games are held.

Males are primed to fight because they are more aggressive during this time, especially when they are not allowed to mate.

For outsiders, the scoring system is complicated, but a camel wins if it makes its opponent scream, flee, fall, or push its embroidered saddle to the ground.

Music, traditional dances, and barbecue with camel sausage and meat were enjoyed by spectators and fans on a cold, sunny day as they drank “lion’s milk,” Turkey’s anise-flavored spirit raki.

Camels with colorful beaded muzzles, fabrics, pompoms, bells, and Turkish flags had been paraded the day before in a beauty pageant.

As they paraded through town, they were judged by a jury.

According to the Federation for Camel Culture and Camel Wrestling, there is no precise date for when the tradition began in Anatolia, but it is thought to have started in the 19th century between competing nomadic groups.

Camel wrestling, according to animal rights organizations, should be prohibited because it is a form of abuse.

Despite the fact that Turkey’s animal protection law prohibits animal fights and a recent amendment imposed financial penalties and prison sentences, traditional folkloric shows are permitted without violence.

The Istanbul Bar Association slammed the law for not prohibiting camel wrestling, claiming that it is violent and has no folkloric roots.

Botoxed camels aren’t allowed to compete in a million-dollar beauty pageant.

For a day, a camel bolts from a live Nativity scene, eluding capture.

Some people are surprised to learn how camels drink water.