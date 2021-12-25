The Canadian Public Health Agency kept track of mobile phones during the lockdown.

The Canadian Public Health Agency kept an eye on mobile phones during the lockdown.

During pandemic restrictions, 33 million mobile devices were tracked to monitor people’s location data.

TORONTO, CANADA

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) admitted on Friday that during the coronavirus pandemic, it tracked 33 million mobile devices to keep track of people in lockdowns.

According to the daily National Post, which cited a PHAC spokesperson, the agency accessed used mobility data from 33 million devices, such as cell tower location.

According to the spokesperson, location data was used to “understand possible links between population movement within Canada and the spread of COVID-19.”

He went on to say that the agency signed a contract with Telus in March that was set to expire in October.

“The location data is no longer accessible to PHAC,” he said.

The Office of the Privacy Commissioner has declined to comment on the matter, stating that more information is needed.

Data tracking has alarmed privacy advocates.