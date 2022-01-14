The ‘Cancer Statistics, 2022’ report has been released, and the good news is that mortality rates are still decreasing.

The report titled “Cancer Statistics, 2022” has been released, and the good news is that mortality rates are still decreasing.

The American Cancer Society (ACS) has released its annual statistics for 2022, and they are encouraging.

From 1991, when it peaked, to 2019, the most recent year for which data is available, the cancer death rate for both men and women has decreased by 32 percent.

The Hill looked at the American Cancer Society’s “Cancer Statistics, 2022” report, which was released on Wednesday.

As a result of a decrease in lung cancer deaths, the cancer death rate has decreased by nearly one-third in the last 28 years.

This translates to “roughly 215 deaths per 100,000 people in 1991 to 146 deaths per 100,000 in 2019.”

Researchers estimate that there would have been nearly 3.5 million more cancer deaths in the 28-year period if the rate had remained the same as it was in 1991, rather than declining.

What is the cause of the decline?

According to The Hill, researchers attribute the drop in death rates to two factors: a higher percentage of people with lung cancer living longer after diagnosis and fewer people smoking cigarettes in recent years.

According to CNN Health, the American Cancer Society anticipates nearly “1.9 million new cancer diagnoses and more than 609,000 cancer deaths” in the United States in 2022, with about “350 deaths per day from lung cancer, the leading cause of cancer death.”

Lung cancer mortality rates decreased by about 5% each year between 2015 and 2019, according to CNN, while overall cancer mortality decreased by about 2%.

The continued downward trends, according to experts, are cause for celebration.

CNN referred to Dr.

“I’m an oncologist, so I’m an inveterate optimist,” says Deb Schrag, chair of the medical department at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

But I believe the most important message for the general public is that there is reason to be hopeful in the face of all cancers.”

To see continued progress in driving the curve down, Schrag says a three-pronged approach is needed, “with strong, unified efforts across prevention, screening, and treatment.”

According to a report published by the American Cancer Society, smoking prevention or cessation programs, as well as annual screening, can have a significant impact.

According to CNN, American…

Latest News from Infosurhoy