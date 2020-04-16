The Canton of Zurich informs – Tests in nursing homes: 40 percent of those infected without symptoms

11:16 a.m.

Under the leadership of Dr. med. Gabriela Bieri-Brüning, Medical Director of the Nursing

centers of the city of Zurich, and with the permission of the Health Directorate, became immediate

Gabriela Bieri, medical director of the nursing centers of the city of Zurich, provides information about the tests. Before and at the beginning of Easter, there were around 500 residents from four of the city’s care centers

Zurich tested on Covid-19.



“It happened out of a kind of despair,” she says. “We did everything possible to protect people. Nevertheless, the virus has continued to spread. We consulted with the infectiologist de Triemli and carried out tests. »

Result: 80 out of 190 residents of the affected departments were positive. And: 40 percent of those who tested positive had no symptoms. “This means: We had not recognized many of those affected and therefore not isolated»Says Bieri.

Photo: screenshot of the live broadcast

After that, further tests were carried out in departments where there were no cases. Result: no people infected. This means that if there is one or more cases in a department, you have to test generously.