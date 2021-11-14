The Capital City Mall welcomes Santa back.

Santa makes an appearance at the Capital City Mall on Saturday, November 8th.

13 in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, in the year 2021.

The mall also offered face painting and balloon animals, as well as superheroes and heroines from The Enchanted Teapot posing with kids.

Santa will be available for photographs until the end of December.

number 24

Reservations are encouraged but not necessary.

On the mall’s website, you can make reservations.

Mondays until December, pet photos will be available.

starting at 11 a.m. on the 20th.

– 10 p.m. – 10 p.m. – 10 p.m

(Santa break is from 3 to 4 p.m.)