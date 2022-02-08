The Captain Tom Foundation responds to claims that more money was spent on administration than on charity.

After claims that more money went to administration than to charity, the Captain Tom Foundation retaliates.

The charity has since made unspecified additional grants to a number of other charities, which will be reflected in future financial statements, according to the charity.

The Captain Tom Foundation has reacted to reports that it spent more money on management and administration in its first year than it did on charitable causes, as the Fundraising Regulator confirms that it intervened due to “concerns” about the charity.

The late war veteran’s family established the foundation as a follow-up to Captain Tom’s initial fundraising campaign, which saw £39 million donated to NHS charities via JustGiving.

According to accounts released this week, it received £1,096,526 in donations and grants in the fiscal year 2020-21.

Over the course of the year, £160,000 was donated to charity, with £40,000 grants going to Willen Hospice, Mind, the Royal British Legion, and Helen and Douglas House.

At the same time, the charity spent £209,433 on administration and management costs while keeping £710,718 in the bank.

Over the course of the year, £20,884 was spent on advertising and marketing, and £126,424 was spent on fundraising consulting fees.

Maytrix Group Limited, which is owned by Captain Tom’s daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore and her husband David Colin Ingram-Moore, was paid £37,942 to cover website, photography, office rental, phone, and third-party consultancy fees.

Ms Ingram-Moore and other family members “received absolutely no fees” in the first year, according to sources, and “100% of the money” given to Maytrix was used to reimburse costs.

Freelance consultants were brought in “to assist with the setting up of the Foundation” while it was “in its infancy,” according to the source.

According to industry figures from similar-sized charities, the management costs, which amounted to around 15% of the total amount raised, were not out of the ordinary in the sector, where overheads of around 10% are commonplace.

Two complaints were made about the charity’s violation of data protection rules, according to the annual accounts, and the Fundraising Regulator “identified a number of issues of concern on our website.”

“As a newly-established and high-profile charity, we advised the Foundation of its regulatory obligations when it comes to fundraising so that the public’s confidence and trust in the Foundation could be restored,” a spokesperson for the Fundraising Regulator told i.

