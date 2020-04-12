The car agrees its “new normal” with temperature controls, minimum distance and disinfections

Pact to lay the foundations for a “new normal” in the automotive sector while the coronavirus pandemic lasts. Anfac (vehicle manufacturers), Sernauto (suppliers) and Faconauto (dealers) have agreed with the unions UGT Fica and CCOO Industria, a package of sanitary measures that allow to gradually resume activity in the sector, paralyzed since March 16 .

[Consulta, en este enlace, el documento íntegro]

The agreement, reached under the auspices of the Ministry of Industry and with the approval of the Ministry of Health, includes measures such as the obligation to inform workers; hygiene measures and precautions

personal; controls and temperature checks at the entrances as well as rules for the entry and exit of workers as well as for their performance on production lines while respecting safety distances.

It should be remembered that the automobile plants and the components industry can resume their activity from this Monday, once the “aggravated” alarm state of the last two weeks ends, while dealers must remain closed for not providing a considered service “Essential” except in workshop areas and under certain conditions.

The document agreed by the sector also regulates the entry, exit, loading and unloading procedures for external providers; management of common spaces such as the canteen or the changing rooms; cleaning and disinfection obligations in the facilities and organizational matters for companies, such as restrictions on unnecessary movements in the factory, teleworking for all possible positions and videoconference meetings. The company will also establish verification systems for compliance with these measures, with audits and internal controls.

“Our priority is to guarantee the health of our workers and collaborate as much as possible in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic,” assures the president of Anfac, José Vicente de los Mozos, in a joint statement from the sector associations. However, as he recalled last week on ABC, “we cannot allow this human and health drama to become, in the medium term, an economic and social disgrace.”

The automotive industry has been at a standstill since the state of alarm began, “due to the expansion of Covid19, the demands of the state of alarm and due to responsibility towards our workers. But it is the only industrial sector paralyzed in this way. This closure has placed us in a situation of special weakness and we need to recover activity to guarantee the viability and competitiveness of the industry in the medium term in Spain, ”says De los Mozos. .