The carjacked vehicle of a state lawmaker has been discovered, and five people have been arrested, according to police.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The vehicle stolen from US Rep.

According to police, Mary Gay Scanlon was discovered in Delaware with five suspects inside, who were taken into custody on Thursday.

Scanlon’s blue Acura MDX was found in Newark, Delaware State Police said, about 45 miles from Philadelphia.

According to police, the suspects were being processed.

Their identities haven’t been revealed, and there aren’t any other details.

Scanlon was walking to her parked vehicle shortly before 3 p.m. after a meeting in the city’s FDR Park.

Two armed men demanded her keys on Wednesday, according to the police.

According to police, she handed them over, and one drove away in the car while the other followed in a dark sport utility vehicle.

Lauren Cox, Scanlon’s spokesperson, said she was unharmed physically.

The vehicle was also taken with several personal and work items, according to police.

“I am relieved that Congresswoman Scanlon was not physically injured, and my thoughts are with her during this difficult time,” Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said in a statement, promising that police would provide whatever assistance was required.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Scanlon, whose district includes parts of south Philadelphia and Delaware County, was among elected officials meeting to discuss constituent concerns about the park’s ongoing development plans.

According to Scanlon’s office, she thanked city police for their quick response, as well as her local police department and the Sergeant at Arms in Washington, for collaborating with Philadelphia police “to ensure her continued safety.”

Mayor Jim Kenney said he was “appalled” to learn of the congresswoman’s “violent crime,” calling her a “friend and colleague.”

In a Twitter message, he said, “My thoughts are with her during what I’m sure is a traumatic time.”

“Everyone deserves to feel safe in our city,” Kenney said. “Unfortunately, that hasn’t always been the case this year.”

“It’s disheartening and infuriating that criminals feel free to commit such a heinous crime in the middle of the day in what should be a peaceful environment — one of our city’s parks.”