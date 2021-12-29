A man who jumped off a bridge into the bay to save a toddler was awarded the Carnegie Medal.

A man who jumped from a bridge into the bay to save a toddler received the Carnegie Medal.

According to reports, a man from Berlin, Maryland was awarded the Carnegie Medal for heroism for jumping off a bridge to save a toddler who was ejected from her car seat during a multi-vehicle crash on the Assawoman Bay bridge.

According to the Maryland Coast Dispatch, Jonathan Bauer, vice president of information services at Atlantic General Hospital, will be one of 17 Americans to receive the Carnegie Medal.

According to the Dispatch, “the Carnegie Hero Fund bestows the honor on those who put themselves in grave danger while saving or attempting to save the lives of others.”

Last May, the 51-year-old “humble hero,” who initially wished to remain anonymous, jumped 30 feet from the Route 90 bridge into the Assawoman Bay to save a toddler, according to a report by Delmarva Now.

According to the news outlet, the toddler and her car seat were ejected during a serious multi-vehicle accident on the Route 90 bridge on May 2, and the child landed in the bay “while her family’s truck teetered over the bridge’s guardrail.”

Bauer had got out of his car to inspect the pickup truck when he noticed an empty car seat and a toddler struggling in the water below.

He patted the unresponsive toddler’s back until she coughed and spit up water, according to the news report.

WBAL TV reports that Bauer and the toddler were rescued by a family in their boat.

Maryland State Police flew the toddler to Johns Hopkins Children’s Center in Baltimore.

The child was able to return to his normal life.

According to the television station, Bauer initially wanted to remain anonymous but decided to come forward to meet some of the first responders who were on the scene of the accident.

In addition to the Carnegie Medal, Bauer will receive a financial award.

