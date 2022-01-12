The case against Boris Johnson deceiving Parliament – and why he could get away with it on a technicality

The case against Boris Johnson misleading Parliament – and why he might get away with it on a technicality

The case for Boris Johnson deceiving Parliament – and why, due to a technicality, he might be able to get away with it.

Ministers who deceive Parliament on purpose are typically expected to resign.

The Labour Party’s leader, Keir Starmer, accused the Prime Minister of “knowingly misleading Parliament” about Downing Street parties, a breach of the ministerial code punishable by resignation.

So, do we have proof that Boris Johnson lied to the Commons?

The Prime Minister’s remarks at the Despatch Box last month could be interpreted as him misleading Parliament, but Mr Johnson may be able to claim that he was only referring to Christmas 2020 parties, not the garden event in May of that year.

Following reports of a Christmas party thrown inside No 10 a year ago, Mr Johnson attempted to downplay the allegations on Wednesday, December 1st.

At Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs), he told the Labour leader, “All guidance was completely followed in No 10.”

Sir Keir responded that the rules in effect at the time, which stated that “you must not have a work Christmas lunch or party,” indicated that they had not been followed.

Labour leader Ed Miliband said: “The Prime Minister does not deny that a Downing Street Christmas party was held last year.”

“No rules, according to him, were broken.

Neither of these statements is possible to be correct.

He is deceiving the British people.”

Video footage of Mr Johnson’s former press secretary Allegra Stratton and other members of his press team laughing and joking about the party the night before surfaced on December 8, 2020.

Mr Johnson expressed his “unreserved” regret for the video’s offence and “the impression it gives” at PMQs.

“I’ve been assured numerous times that the rules were not broken…

I understand the public’s outrage and concern, but there’s a danger of doing grave injustice to people who, frankly, were following the rules,” he added.

“I’ve been assured that there was no party and that no Covid rules were broken since these allegations first surfaced.”

Mr Johnson could clarify that on December 8, when he said “no party,” he was referring to a single event in Christmas 2020, not the entire year.

Infosurhoy’s UK news summary.

The case for Boris Johnson deceiving Parliament – and why he might be able to get away with it thanks to a technicality

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https