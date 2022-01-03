The case of Prince Andrew is crucial for Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein victims seeking justice.

Former prosecutor Wendy Murphy writes that the case against the Duke of York is a vehicle through which more of the truth can be revealed.

The conviction of Ghislaine Maxwell on sex trafficking charges came as a relief to those who worried that justice would never be served after Jeffrey Epstein’s death.

However, convicting Maxwell was no pound of flesh because her trial did little to expose or hold accountable the people who made Maxwell’s operation possible.

Buyers, users, customers, Johns, rapists – call them what you want – have all gotten around the law.

Only one alleged customer, Prince Andrew, is facing legal action, and a judge will decide whether the case against him can proceed soon.

He flatly denies the allegations.

Virginia Giuffre, a victim who strangely did not participate in the trial against Maxwell, sued the Duke of York in federal court in New York.

Giuffre’s claims against Andrew are civil in nature, which means that if he loses, he will not be convicted of a crime and sentenced to prison.

Nonetheless, the case against him is an excellent vehicle for revealing more of the truth.

It can be used to compel the release of more details about how the operation was carried out, who was involved, and what happened to all of the young women and girls who were harmed.

The charges against Maxwell were so narrowly drawn that little was revealed about the scope of the business and who actually participated during the trial.

If we didn’t know better, the trial could have led us to believe Maxwell and Epstein were only interested in themselves.

Because Maxwell’s conviction only revealed a small part of the truth, the public has turned its attention to Prince Andrew’s case in the hopes that more evidence will emerge, and that one of the many powerful and well-heeled passengers on Epstein’s planes will be held accountable.

Despite the fact that private lawsuits are typically not in the public eye in the same way that criminal cases are, judges presiding over such cases are not immune to public pressure.

They are aware that people are watching and that even personal lawsuits can have an impact on the public interest when they involve issues of widespread public concern, such as minor sex trafficking.

It is not only in Prince Andrew’s case.

