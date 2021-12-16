The cases of Julian Assange and Anne Sacoolas raise concerns about the fairness of the UK-US extradition treaty.

The cases of Julian Assange and Anne Sacoolas cast doubt on the fairness of the UK-US extradition treaty.

Recent high-profile cases have raised the question of whether the United States’ and United Kingdom’s extradition agreements are lopsided.

Is the 2003 extradition treaty between the United Kingdom and the United States biased in favor of American citizens? It’s a charge that’s often made – and given credence in the minds of many by America’s arrogant assertion of global primacy.

Consider America’s refusal to submit to any international tribunal, including the Hague.

The vexed question is being asked again, thanks to two recent headlines: Anne Sacoolas, the US woman charged in the death in Britain of motorcyclist Harry Dunn, and the long-running bid by US authorities to extradite Wikileaks whistleblower Julian Assange.

The most common criticism leveled at the treaty is that British authorities seeking extradition must meet a higher evidentiary standard than American officials.

When the United Kingdom requests extradition, the United States requires “such information as would provide a reasonable basis to believe that the person sought committed the offense for which extradition is requested,” also known as the “probable cause” test.

When America wants to extradite someone, it only needs to show British authorities that there are “reasonable grounds” to believe the evidence is enough to warrant an arrest warrant.

However, the practical consequences of these differences are less clear.

“Whether this difference has any practical effect is debatable,” wrote the House of Lords Select Committee on Extradition Law in 2014.

The argument that they are ‘functionally’ the same based on previous experience is convincing.”

Another point of contention is the US Secretary of State’s ability to intervene and prevent extradition to the UK. In 2020, then-US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo used his authority to prevent Ms Sacoolas from being extradited to face charges of death by dangerous driving.

Some legal experts pointed out that he used this power in the 2003 treaty to block extraditions based on Ms Sacoolas’ claim to diplomatic immunity.

The other major criticism of the transatlantic extradition treaties is more difficult to quantify because it revolves around the US justice system.

David Davis MP made the case for reform of the 2003 treaty in Parliament in January 2020, citing the cases of.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Julian Assange and Anne Sacoolas cases raise questions over the fairness of the UK-US extradition treaty